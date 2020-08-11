Finance or investments are often considered as 'complex' subjects. To make your financial learning 'more interesting' and 'enjoyable', Sharekhan, a brokerage firm, has recently unveiled world's first financial movies platform — MoneyFLIX. With info-graphics, pictorial episodes and movies, this new 'edutainment' platform aims to "demystify a complicated subject" like financial investments.

From a millennial who has just started their journey into investing in the financial markets to a traditional experienced investor — MoneyFLIX has something or the other for everyone. The platform covers the entire gamut and all spheres of finance namely trading & investing – mutual funds, personal finance concepts such as insurance & asset allocation etc.

MoneyFLIX already has nearly 100 videos ranging from as small as 5 minutes in duration to almost up to 30 minutes. Most of the content in the platform is in 'movie' format involving a raw financial concept, a series of character and a full-fledged story. "These movies cover topics from the simplest investing principles to complex trading strategies in a very Bollywood styled manner", the company said. Some of the movies available on MoneyFLIX are “Reading Financial statements made easy", “Top 9 factors to select Equity Mutual Funds", “Stock Picking made easy", "Trend change warning".

Some unique features:

MoneyFLIX has some unique features to "ensure better retention to users." The platform has introduced a 'voice enabled note pad' which allows the viewers to take note of important points and concepts through voice recognition. It also helps the users to keep important points handy, when they are on the go.

Subtitles are available in multiple local languages to reach more audience. "The viewers can play our videos in varying bandwidth conditions so even in slightly more remote areas people can still enjoy and stay interested while they learn about finance," the Rahul Ghose, head of MoneyFLIX, Sharekhan said.

"The integration of technology in the financial services industry has been radical in uplifting customer experience. However efforts towards literacy have often been complex and hence, the idea was to create content that even millennial resonate with," Ghose added.

The yearly subscription of MoneyFLIX will cost ₹1,990+taxes and the monthly subscription will be available at ₹990+taxes.

On the road ahead, Ghose said, "We are adding as much content as we can so that our users are constantly updated with the latest in finance and make sure that no genre is left out from their reach. We continue to add new 'financial movies’ every month to constantly update our content basket."





