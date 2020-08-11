MoneyFLIX already has nearly 100 videos ranging from as small as 5 minutes in duration to almost up to 30 minutes. Most of the content in the platform is in 'movie' format involving a raw financial concept, a series of character and a full-fledged story. "These movies cover topics from the simplest investing principles to complex trading strategies in a very Bollywood styled manner", the company said. Some of the movies available on MoneyFLIX are “Reading Financial statements made easy", “Top 9 factors to select Equity Mutual Funds", “Stock Picking made easy", "Trend change warning".