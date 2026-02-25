Radhika Gupta's advice on which investment strategy to avoid: ‘The most expensive fund is…’

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Funds, is popular among Indian investors, especially Gen Z, for her prolific online social media presence and easily understood investment tips and advice.
Over the years, Gupta has gained a following on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media for her stock market fundas, investment explainers, and easy-to-follow advice — be it on savings, investments, mutual funds or SIPs.
Among her latest posts on X is another simple rule of thumb that investors should stick to — consistency is key.
According to Gupta, “The most expensive fund is the one you bought for last year’s returns.” She added, “Return chasing feels rational. It’s usually late. Consistency looks boring. It's usually effective.”
It's not a completely new funda from Gupta. Earlier this month, she highlighted her ‘goldfish’ philosophy that can benefit retail investors during volatile markets, noting that at a time when safe-haven options like gold and silver have crashed, it is more “important to silently keep swimming towards your goals”.
Likening the volatile markets to “cats on the prowl trying to disturb you as an investor”, she added that staying calm like a goldfish is the wisest course of action.
"Goldfish are never agitated. They swim in silence, even when cats come and go, and they keep swimming forever. Be a goldfish investor. A lot of noise, news and social media is out there to agitate you, make you squirm and scream and change direction. Don’t let it get to you. Corrections come, like those neighbourhood cats. But they also end,” she stated.
As per Gupta, market corrections are like board exams, “painful, but extraordinary teachers”. She also outlined a few basics for retail investors to follow:
