Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta shares tip for GenZ to ensure savings: ‘Before you see the money…’

Edelweiss Mutual Funds Chief Radhika Gupta has shared her recommended investment strategy dubbed “savings deducted at source” for GenZ, noting that life is “not a choice between YOLO and savings”. YOLO is the acronym of the internet slang “you only live once”.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Radhika Gupta answers if the younger generations must choose between how much to invest for the future and how much to enjoy the present, and shared some actionable tips.

‘YOLO or save?’ Radhika Gupta answers… “To YOLO or to save? I meet so many young people who tell me they don’t know where to start with investing. How much ... and then how in first place?” she stated, adding that the “tussle” between choosing to attend the next Coldplay concert and saving money “is real”.

“Every generation had it, even before Instagram showed up... my mother still tells me how my father blew up a lot of his salary on buying records :) Reality is life is not a choice between YOLO and savings... it’s a balance,” she noted.

Radhika Gupta's advice: What is 10-30-50 rule? Referring to her new book Mango Millionaire, co-authored with Niranjan Avasthi, Sr. Vice President at Edelweiss MF, Radhika Gupta shared a “simple 10-30-50 rule to help”.

According to this rule, those in their 20s should save around 10 per cent (or even 1 per cent if that's all they can manage) of their earnings, with Radhika Gupta noting that “habits matter more than amounts”.

Further, in your 30s, she recommends saving 30 per cent of the earnings as “life and goals get serious”.

Followed by upping the savings to 50 per cent of your earnings in your 40s, stating that this is “peak income, make the most of it”.

Radhika Gupta's new funda: Savings deducted at source! Radhika Gupta also had a hack for how you can ensure you make the savings possible, noting that, “Young folks often tell me even 10 per cent feels hard and then I ask them, well how do you pay tax?”

“Oh... tax is deducted at source! Why not do the same with your savings? That’s SDS — Savings Deducted at Source. Automate your SIPs, RDs or FDs before you even see the money,” she suggested

“You can do both — buy the handbag and save money for the start up, and that Gen Z, is real flex,” she added.

Radhika Gupta on what you should spend money on… Earlier on July 24, Radhika Gupta, who is a well-known proponent of systematic investment plans i.e. SIPs, publicly advocated for enjoying “the fruits of your hardwork” and finding a good middle ground between spending and saving or investing.