'The less I tinker, the better it works': inside Radhika Gupta’s autopilot portfolio

Radhika Gupta calculates her personal investment returns only once a year, and not because she’s indifferent. She runs one of India's largest asset management companies, tracks markets for a living, and manages crores of rupees on behalf of investors every single day.
"I look at my own portfolio only once a quarter, and calculate returns on my portfolio once at the end of the financial year," said the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.
For Gupta, this discipline is entirely intentional. She has built a personal portfolio designed to run largely on autopilot, anchored by systematic investments across 8 to 10 mutual funds. Her strategy also includes a carefully maintained cash buffer, a handful of startup bets, and a global allocation she has been building since 2011. All of this is driven by the philosophy that the less she tinkers, the better her investments perform.