Rahul Gandhi’s asset portfolio: Needs a facelift just like his politics — this is what experts say
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has declared ₹20 crore financial assets at the time of filing his nomination papers from the Wayanad seat in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Former Congress President and incumbent member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi recently filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala, the constituency he represents in the lower house of Parliament.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message