Railway NPS rules 2026: Families can now get up to 100% of an employee’s pay as pension after death in specified cases

Railway employees covered by the National Pension System (NPS) may be entitled to a separate family pension if they die in circumstances covered by the government’s extraordinary pension rules. Depending on the circumstances, eligible family members can receive 60% or 100% of the employee’s pay, in addition to benefits applicable to the employee’s NPS corpus.

The Railway Services (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, 2026, notified by the Ministry of Railways on 10 September 2026, replace the 1993 rules. They provide for family pension, disability pension and constant attendant allowance in specified cases. For NPS-covered employees, however, these benefits are linked to the option exercised under the Railway Services (Implementation of National Pension System) Rules, 2025.

If a railway employee dies, what can the family receive? The new rules classify deaths and disabilities attributable to railway service into different categories. The category in which a case falls determines the family pension payable to eligible family members.

For Category B, family pension is 60% of pay. For Categories C and D, it can be 100% of pay, subject to the conditions laid down in the rules. The categories cover specified circumstances connected with service, ranging from certain occupational hazards and accidents to more serious situations involving terrorist attacks, riots, natural disasters at specified duty locations, rescue operations and enemy action or warlike situations.

The benefit is not limited to a spouse. The rules provide for family pension to eligible children in specified circumstances when there is no qualifying spouse. They also contain provisions for children with specified disabilities.

The new pension therefore needs to be distinguished from the employee’s accumulated NPS corpus. Family pension under the extraordinary pension rules is a separate benefit triggered when the death meets the conditions specified in the rules.

The NPS option that can affect what the family gets For NPS-covered railway employees, the option recorded under the 2025 NPS rules is important.

The Railway Services (Implementation of National Pension System) Rules, 2025, notified through G.S.R. 735(E), apply to railway employees appointed substantively on or after 1 January 2004, subject to specified exclusions. Rule 10 provides for the relevant options concerning pension benefits.

The 2026 extraordinary pension rules specifically state that if an NPS-covered railway employee dies or is discharged from service because of disability, family pension, disability pension and constant attendant allowance under the rules will be payable if the employee had exercised the relevant option under Rule 10.

This makes the employee’s recorded pension option an important document for the family. The NPS account balance alone does not determine the benefits payable after the employee’s death.

The 2025 NPS framework also sets out how the accumulated corpus is dealt with when an employee dies. Where the employee has opted for benefits under the pension rules, the government contribution and returns on the accumulated corpus can be transferred to the government, while the remaining corpus is paid to the nominee or legal heirs, as applicable.

Disability can bring benefits beyond the NPS corpus The new framework also provides a separate disability pension when an eligible railway employee is discharged from service because of a disability covered by the rules.

The disability pension comprises a service element and a disability element. The amount of the disability element depends on the applicable category and the extent of disability. In a Category B case involving 100% disability, for instance, the disability element is calculated at 30% of the relevant emoluments or average emoluments, as prescribed under the rules.

The rules also prescribe a minimum disability pension of ₹18,000 a month. An eligible pensioner with 100% disability may additionally receive a constant attendant allowance if a medical board determines that the person is completely dependent on another person for day-to-day activities and requires a constant attendant.

The protection is therefore broader than the retirement savings accumulated in an NPS account. But it is not an automatic benefit for every railway employee enrolled in NPS. The employee must fall within the scope of the rules, have exercised the relevant option where required and meet the conditions relating to the death or disability.

The 2026 notification also repeals the Railway Services (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, 1993, while retaining provisions for certain matters covered under the earlier framework.