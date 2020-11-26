To impact most of the families of serving as well as retired employees in order to check PF balance and to enable them to apply for PF advance, Indian Railways on Thursday launched a completely digitized online Human Resource Management System (HRMS).

"HRMS is a high thrust project for Indian Railways to leverage improved productivity and employee satisfaction," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board has launched following modules of HRMS and user depot useful for railway employees and pensioners today via video conferencing.

Among them was the Employee Self Service (ESS) module, which enables railway employees to interact with various modules of HRMS including communication regarding change of data.

The other one was Provident Fund (PF) Advance module, which enables its employees to check their PF balance and apply for PF advance online. Advance processing will be online and employees will also be able to see the status of their PF application online.

Along with these, Yadav also launched the Settlement module digitizes the entire settlement process of retiring employees. Employees can fill their settlement / pension booklet online. Service details are fetched online and pension is processed online completely. This will eliminate use of paper and it also facilitates monitoring for timely processing of settlement dues of retiring employees.

"It is a move to improve efficiency and productivity of Railway system and a step towards realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy," the Railways Ministry further stated.

HRMS is expected to create a big impact on the functioning of all the employees and will make them more tech savvy.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via