Railways notifies UPS rules for employees covered by NPS: ₹10,000 minimum pension, 25-year full pension

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday, September 23, notified the rules for implementing the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for its employees covered by the National Pension System (NPS).
The rules spell out eligibility requirements, employee and government contributions, pension calculation, lump-sum benefits, minimum and maximum pension provisions, Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) rules and the process for switching from the UPS to the NPS.
Under the notified framework, eligible railway employees will receive a minimum assured pension of ₹10,000 after completing 10 years of qualifying service. Employees who have completed 25 years of service will be eligible for the full assured pension. The rules also allow eligible employees to seek voluntary retirement after completing 20 years of service.
The central government introduced the UPS under the NPS from April 1, 2025. Different government departments have subsequently been bringing their employees under the scheme, with the railways now notifying its own implementation rules.
The UPS will be available to railway employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004, who are covered by the NPS.
However, the scheme does not cover all categories of railway workers. Casual and daily-wage employees, contract workers and certain employees governed by separate pension regulations will not be eligible to join the UPS.
A railway employee subscribing to the UPS will have to contribute 10% of basic pay plus dearness allowance (DA) every month to their individual UPS account.
The contribution requirement will continue even when an employee is on probation or is deputed to a Central or state government department.
The railways will make a matching contribution of 10% of the employee's basic pay and DA to the individual UPS corpus.
In addition, under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) framework, the government will contribute an estimated 8.5% of basic pay plus DA to the pool corpus used to provide assured pension benefits after retirement.
Railway employees completing 25 years of qualifying service will be entitled to the full assured pension under the scheme.
The full pension will be equivalent to 50% of the average basic pay earned during the final 12 months before superannuation.
Employees completing at least 10 years but less than 25 years of qualifying service will receive a proportionately lower assured pension.
The rules, therefore, link the assured pension amount to both the employee's qualifying service period and the average basic pay during the final year of service.
The UPS framework also provides for voluntary retirement after an employee completes 20 years of qualifying service.
The pension payable following VRS will depend on the employee's qualifying service.
An employee who takes voluntary retirement after completing 25 years of service will be entitled to an assured pension equal to 50% of the average basic pay during the final 12 months before superannuation.
Where the employee has completed fewer than 25 years, the assured pension will be calculated on a pro-rata basis.
However, employees opting for VRS will not begin receiving the annuity immediately after leaving service. Under the UPS provisions, the annuity benefit will commence from the date on which the employee would have otherwise reached the normal age of superannuation.
A railway employee enrolled in the UPS can exercise the option to switch to the NPS once during their service.
However, the decision is irreversible. Once an employee opts to move from the UPS to the NPS, they will not be permitted to return to the UPS.
For employees switching to the NPS, the government's contribution to the employee's NPS account will be 14% of basic pay, according to the notified provisions.
The option to switch cannot be exercised during certain periods or circumstances. These include the 12 months preceding superannuation and the three months before deemed voluntary retirement.
The switch is also restricted in specified resignation or compulsory retirement cases and when departmental or judicial proceedings are pending or under consideration.
The assured pension under the UPS will not remain a fixed amount throughout retirement. Eligible pensioners will receive dearness relief (DR) on their basic pension.
The provision for dearness relief will also apply to family pension beneficiaries.
This means the pension payable under UPS will have a mechanism to provide relief against inflation, subject to the applicable government rules and rates.
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