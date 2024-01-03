Raise UPI transfer limit to ₹5 lakh by Jan 10, NPCI tells members: Report
NPCI has instructed banks, payment service providers and UPI applications to increase transaction limits for hospitals and educational services, RBI, UPI new limit
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has directed members to comply by January 10 with the banking regulator’s decision to raise the UPI transaction limit to ₹5 lakh for hospitals and educational services, reported Business Standard.
