Rajasthan govt hikes Dearness Allowance to 28% effective 1 July

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. There will be no payment of arrears this time, as the rate of DA/DR for the period from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 shall remain at 17 per cent of basic pay/pension. The enhanced rate of DA and DR will be paid from July 2021. "Cabinet approves restoring of three instalments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief with effect from 01.07.2021 representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension. No arrears for the period from 01.01.2020 till 30.06.2021 shall be paid," said an official tweet. The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

