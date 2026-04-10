PPFAS Mutual Fund turned March's market turbulence to its advantage as it found various opportunities to deploy cash, according to chief investment officer Rajeev Thakkar. Speaking as part of the Mint Money Guru series, Thakkar explained why war and ceasefire headlines are largely irrelevant to long-term investing, and how he is thinking about equities in the current environment.
PPFAS's Rajeev Thakkar reveals how they bought the March dip.
SummaryPPFAS has been using volatility to its advantage, deploying wherever it finds opportunities and selling wherever the opportunity comes, says its CIO Rajeev Thakkar
PPFAS Mutual Fund turned March's market turbulence to its advantage as it found various opportunities to deploy cash, according to chief investment officer Rajeev Thakkar. Speaking as part of the Mint Money Guru series, Thakkar explained why war and ceasefire headlines are largely irrelevant to long-term investing, and how he is thinking about equities in the current environment.
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Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.
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