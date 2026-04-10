PPFAS's Rajeev Thakkar reveals how they bought the March dip.

Another trend that was being talked about a lot was de-dollarization. So, where do you think that stands after this war?

The dollar serves two functions mainly. It is the store of value for saving for the future; you buy US Treasuries, including 5-year and 10-year Treasury bonds, and US dollar-denominated securities. It has been like that for many global central banks and many global corporations, but that has come into question for various reasons, such as the US government's large deficits or attempts to seize Russian or other countries' assets. That has driven central banks to diversify into things like gold, and not just diversify, they have been taking the physical gold and bringing it to their shores, and this includes Western countries as well. India brought back physical gold to its shores. However, the dollar as a currency for transactions still plays a large role; people have been looking at alternatives. Countries like Iran have been trying to transact in other currencies; an Iranian export to China, for example, may be settled in Chinese currency. In some segments, there is some movement, but for transactions, I think, so far at least, the dollar is maintaining its dominance.