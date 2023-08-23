Raksha Bandhan 2023: From SIPs to Gold ETFs to green FDs. List of financial gifts you can give your sister this Rakhi2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Financial gifts for sisters include SIPs, health insurance, savings accounts, digital gold, and stocks
Raksha Bandhan holds a significant place in India. This cherished occasion involves sisters tying ‘Rakhis’, a sacred thread around their brothers' wrists, and they in turn generously shower their sisters with gifts, ranging from cash, accessories, jewelry, smartphones, cosmetics, clothes, and the list goes on and on. While gift-giving is a customary part of Raksha Bandhan, let's explore an array of financial goods that can be gifted to sisters, ensuring their financial security and prosperity this year.