Raksha Bandhan holds a significant place in India. This cherished occasion involves sisters tying 'Rakhis', a sacred thread around their brothers' wrists, and they in turn generously shower their sisters with gifts, ranging from cash, accessories, jewelry, smartphones, cosmetics, clothes, and the list goes on and on. While gift-giving is a customary part of Raksha Bandhan, let's explore an array of financial goods that can be gifted to sisters, ensuring their financial security and prosperity this year.

List of Financial gifts you can give your sister this Rakhi 1)Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) SIPs provide an efficient way to invest in Mutual Funds systematically. "SIPs are a powerful tool for achieving financial goals enabling brothers to contribute to their sisters' aspirations, be it travel, business endeavors, or other ambitions," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

2) Health insurance policy Other thoughtful options include obtaining a comprehensive health insurance policy. You can also pay a premium for a health insurance policy on your sister's behalf to protect her from uncertainties.

3) Setting up a savings bank account or Demat account 4) Digital gold Instead of gifting physical gold, digital gold is another option to gift to your sibling.

5) Gold ETFs Investing in paper gold through ETFs or gold savings accounts, said Amit Gupta.

6) Debt instruments According to Gupta, exploring green Fixed Deposits (FDs) or Recurring Deposits

“These financial presents not only hold the potential to secure sisters' financial futures but also empower them to make informed financial decisions," added Gupta.

7) Stocks Gifting stocks is also a good idea. You can gift stocks of blue chip companies with long-term investment in focus

Raksha Bandhan is a unique opportunity to transcend traditional gifts and present sisters with offerings that resonate on a long-term, practical level. By considering financial gifts that range from SIPs to medical insurance, brothers can foster their sisters' financial independence and security.

When is Raksha Bandhan? August 30 or 31? Timings, Shubh muhurat here As siblings gear up to celebrate the unique bonding of the brother-sister festival Raksha Bandhan 2023, there is confusion around the date and timing of the same.

According to Drik Panchang, Rakhi falls on August 30. However, because of Bhadra Kaal, you can also tie Rakhi on August 31. This year, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch will last from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm on August 30, and the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha will begin at 6:31 pm and end at 8:11 pm on August 30. Therefore, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time will be at 9:01 pm.