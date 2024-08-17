Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are banks closed on Monday, August 19? Check here

Banks in multiple cities will be closed on Monday, August 19 on account of Raksha Bandhan. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its official list of holidays has designated August 19 as a holiday for banks in various cities on account of Raksha Bandhan, Jhulana Purnima and birth anniversary of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customers should check with their local bank branches before making a visit to the bank.

Physical banking services in both public and private sector banks will not be available in most cities on this day. The customers can however, avail digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, WhatsApp banking, NEFT, and RTGS as usual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks will be closed in cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla.

Raksha Bandhan Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious Hindu festival that cherishes the bond between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated by tying sacred rakhi that depicts love, protection, and bonding of siblings. The main theme of Raksha Bandhan is about the bond that symbolises protection and mutual respect among brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Shravana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jhulana Purnima Jhulana Purnima also known as Jhulan Yatra is a Hindu festival that is depicts swinging pastime of Krishna and Radha. It is majorly celebrated by the Vaishnava sect in the Hindu calendar month of Shravana which falls around July and August. Decorated swings are displayed, songs and dances are played to celebrate this festival. This festival celebrates the divine couple, Radha and Krishna and the monsoon season in India. This festival is celebrated mainly in Orissa.

Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya is a king from Tripura who is also known as the "Modern Architect of Tripura." He was born on August 19, 1908 in Tripura. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He had set up the first Higher educational institution in Tripura. He was the king before Tripura merged with India.

The planning of present day Tripura was initiated during his rule hence he is known as the father of modern architecture in Tripura. He was an educationist and was one of the pioneers for the land reforms.