Raksha Bandhan: How to gift mutual funds to your sibling? Know the process and key conditions

As we celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters on Raksha Bandhan, a financial gift can make the occasion more meaningful.
Instead of a traditional present, you can gift mutual fund units to your sibling and help build a long-term financial cushion.
From the transfer process and eligibility to taxation and SIPs, here’s what investors need to know.
Manoj Sharma, Co-founder, Head – Alliance & Distributions, InvestValue, explained that mutual fund units can be gifted through Demat and Statement of Account (SoA) modes. Since 19 May 2025, eligible SoA units can also be transferred to siblings, eliminating the need to dematerialise them first.
Shams Tabrej, Co-founder & CEO, Ezeepay, said the recipient generally needs a matching mutual fund folio. If unavailable, a zero-balance folio may be opened with KYC, PAN, bank details, FATCA inputs, and nomination/opt-out choice.
Rahul Jain, President & Head, Nuvama Wealth, mentioned these criteria:
Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said most equity, debt, hybrid and index funds can be gifted, provided the units are free from restrictions such as pledge, lien or lock-in.
Jain said Demat-held units have been transferable since 2010, with the recipient requiring a demat account. The SEBI-AMFI framework now permits SoA-to-SoA gifting, although investors should confirm that the specific AMC/RTA has enabled the facility.
John said transfer-related charges, including DP fees and stamp duty, may apply. Partial or full transfers are allowed, provided units are not locked, pledged, under lien, or otherwise restricted.
Sharma said CAMS currently charges 0.015% stamp duty for SoA transfers, borne by the transferor. Demat transfers may attract broker/DP charges. Partial transfers are permitted, although a holding falling below the scheme’s minimum balance may be compulsorily redeemed.
Tabrej said exit load is linked to redemption, so investors should not redeem units merely to pass them on unless necessary.
Sharma added that the 10-business-day cooling-off period after an SoA transfer is not an exit load. During this period, the recipient cannot redeem the transferred units.
Jain shared the following points:
“The Raksha Bandhan gift date does not reset the tax timeline. When the recipient later redeems the units, capital gains tax is paid by the recipient, based on the donor’s original purchase cost and holding period,” Tabrej said.
He further mentioned that both siblings should retain the following documents:
“A gift deed can also be retained as supporting evidence of the transfer,” Sharma says.
Yes. “Mutual fund units can be transferred between a resident and NRI sibling, subject to FEMA, KYC and account-type requirements,” Sharma says.
He said CAMS allows NRI folios with “KYC Registered” status. However, under the current SoA facility, transfers from an RI or NRI-NRO folio to an NRI-NRE folio are not permitted, while NRI-NRE to RI or NRI-NRO transfers are allowed, subject to conditions.
Tabrej said, “With the current transfer system in the SoA, you cannot use the gifting or transfer option when the destination is a minor folio. CAMS also says that moving funds between a major account and a minor account is not permitted.
“A minor can own mutual fund units. In that setup, the child is the only unitholder. The parent or legal guardian runs the folio until the child reaches adulthood,” Tabrej added.
Sharma noted that existing units cannot be directly gifted to a minor through the standard SoA facility. A fresh investment through the guardian route is safer.
Yes. Sharma said already-allotted SIP units can be gifted if eligible, but the SIP itself cannot be transferred. It remains linked to the giver’s folio and bank mandate. To continue investing for the sibling, the giver must stop/cancel the existing SIP, and the sibling can start a fresh SIP through their own folio and bank account.
“If your goal is to grow a long-term investment for the sibling, it can help to set up a new folio and a separate SIP in the sibling’s eligible name. This way, it is clearer how future payments will be tracked and who owns what,” Tabrej noted.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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