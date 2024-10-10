The Allahbadia experience: Creators need more than views to protect careers

A complex financial landscape

While the lack of dedicated insurance products is concerning, the limited demand exacerbates the issue. Many creators are not fully aware of the extent of their exposure, and insurers, lacking historical data to accurately price these risks, have been slow to innovate. However, as incidents like Allahbadia’s hack become more frequent, demand for specialized products will inevitably grow. Creators will soon realize that they face unique risks, including cyberattacks, defamation claims, and intellectual property theft, all of which can have serious financial implications.