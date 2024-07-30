The growing cost of funds for banks is the primary cause of the MCLR increase. Banks incur increased overall costs as deposit rates rise to draw in more savings. Banks raise lending rates on borrowers to cover these higher costs and maintain their profit margins.

Your finances may be strained by rising lending rates. On the other hand, you can lessen their effects and successfully manage your finances during times of rising interest rates by being proactive. Furthermore, ensure that you have enough insurance coverage because unanticipated costs can be more difficult to handle when finances are tight, especially in the event of an unexpected event like a sudden death