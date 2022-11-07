Ratio of small savings deposits to bank deposits inching up: report

“...small savings schemes offer a higher rate of interest than that offered on the corresponding bank deposits. This is true both for savings deposit rates as well as term deposits of 1 year maturity. For savings deposits, both SCBs and small savings scheme offered the same rate of 4% in FY17. However, while banks successively reduced the savings deposit rate to 2.7% in FY22, for post office deposits, it has remained unchanged at 4%. Similarly for term deposits of 1 year maturity, both SCBs and small saving schemes offered an interest rate of 6.8% in FY17. This was reduced sharply by FY21 to 5.2% for SCBs, while for small savings schemes it actually increased to 6.9%. In FY22, the deposit rate for SCBs increased to 5.3%, but it still remained lower than the corresponding interest rate offered by small savings scheme at 5.5%."