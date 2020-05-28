The Reserve Bank of India has announced that 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds scheme, 2018 will be discontinued from tomorrow. Citing the the declining interest rates, the Centre has decided to withdraw the scheme.

Popularly known as RBI bonds or GOI bond is an attractive investment option, especially for senior citizens. These RBI bonds currently offers a higher interest rate compared to bank fixed deposits and other government-backed investment schemes. So if you are looking to invest in RBI 7.75% bonds, you have time till the closure of banking business hour.

Issued in 2018, RBI 7.75% bonds are available for residents and Hindu Undivided Family. Non- resident Indians are not eligible for making investments in these bonds.

The minimum value of investment is ₹1,000 while there is no maximum limit. These bonds have a lock-in period of seven years.

Those who are below 60 years of age are not eligible for premature withdrawal. Premature encashment is allowed after six years for people between the ages of 60 and 70; after five years for those between 70 and 80; and four years for those above the age of 80. However, 50% of the interest rate due and payable for the last six months of the holding period is recovered by the bonds in cases of premature encashment.

"The Government of India, hereby notifies that the 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018...shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on Thursday, the 28th of May, 2020," the central bank said in notification.

The interest rate on these bonds is calculated annually but is payable on a half-yearly basis. Investors can choose how they want to receive the payments. Under cumulative form, the bank will pay the interest along with the principal amount at the end of the maturity period. Investors can also opt for non-cumulative form where the interest will be payable at half-yearly intervals from the date of issue. Interest on the RBI 7.75% bonds is taxable.

You can apply for these bonds through nationalized banks and through major private sector banks including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated