The RBI's alert list includes entities which are neither permitted to deal in foreign exchange under FEMA nor authorised to operate electronic trading platforms for forex transactions.

If you regularly invest in foreign exchange (forex), then make sure you do so through genuine and authorised trading platforms. There could be a scenario wherein a fake trading platform entices you into investing in foreign currency pairs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently updated its Alert list to warn investors against investing via these spurious platforms.

The latest additions to the unauthorised forex trading platforms include the following: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Ranger Capital rangercapital.net

2. TDFX tdfx.exchange

3. Inefex inefex.com/international {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. YorkerFX yorkermarkets.com

5. Growline grow-line.org

6. Think Markets thinkmarkets.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Smart Prop Trader smartproptrader.com

8. FundedNext fundednext.com

9. Weltrade weltrade.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. FreshForex freshforex.com

11. FX Road fxroad.com

12. DBG Markets dbgmarketsglobal.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

13. Plusonetrade plusonetrade.com

The entire list of unauthorised forex trading platforms can be accessed here.

What is RBI's alert list? The RBI's alert list entails entities which are neither permitted to deal in foreign exchange under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The alert list also includes names of entities that appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, such as through advertisements or claims to provide training and advisory services. Importantly, the list is not exhaustive.

Even if an entity is not on the list, it should not be construed as having been authorised by the RBI.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee fell to a record low on October 14, following weakness in Asian peers, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and strong US dollar. The rupee slid to a lifetime low of 84.0725 to the US dollar, which was closer to the earlier low of 84.07 hit on October 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another development, India's foreign exchange reserves early this month surpassed the $700 billion milestone for the first time on record, extending its winning streak to seven straight weeks.