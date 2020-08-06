RBI allows banks to restructure retail loans

RBI has also covered the facilities banks can offer to borrowers when restructuring the loan. They can reschedule the payments, covert interest into another credit facility, and provide moratorium of up to two years. The overall tenure of the loan can also be modified based on the resolution granted. “If someone has faced a salary cut, and his cash flows are affected, banks can lower the equated monthly instalment (EMI) and increase the tenure," said Virendra Kumar Sethi, a former banker.