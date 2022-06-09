RBI allows UPI payment via credit cards. What does it mean for you?

UPI transactions are divided into two categories - person-to-merchant (P2M) and peer-to-peer (P2P). As the names suggest, the former includes money transfers between people and merchants (payments), while the latter deals with the money transfer between people. So far, credit card payments are significantly used only for payments to merchants and not for inter-bank money transfer between two people. It is unclear whether such P2P UPI transfers can be done through a credit card-linked UPI payment under the RBI proposals. “Merchant UPI IDs are different from personal UPI IDs, So, it is not difficult to be distinguish between P2P payments and P2M payments. Having said that, it is also technically possible to allow P2P transactions through UPI via credit cards," added Shetty from BankBazaar.com