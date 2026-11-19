The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set the premature redemption price of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2020-21 Series II at ₹13,345 per gram. Investors holding this tranche become eligible for premature redemption from today, 19 November.

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold, offering investors an alternative to holding physical gold. Their redemption value is linked to prevailing gold prices, allowing investors to benefit from price appreciation without having to purchase or store physical gold.

According to the RBI press release issued Wednesday, premature redemption is permitted after completion of five years from the date of issue on an interest payment date. Accordingly, the next eligible premature redemption of SGB 2020-21 Series II was fixed at 19 November.

Investors who subscribed to this tranche when it was originally issued on 19 May 2020 have now completed six and a half years of their investment.

How is premature redemption price of SGB 2020-21 Series II determined? The redemption value of SGBs is determined using the prevailing market price of gold. Under the scheme, the RBI calculates the price using the simple average of the closing prices of 999-purity gold over the three business days immediately preceding the redemption date, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

For today's redemption, the RBI considered gold's closing prices on 16 November, 17 November and 18 November.

Based on the average of these three closing prices, the RBI fixed the premature redemption price at ₹13,345 per gram.

How much capital gain can investors make from SGB 2020-21 Series II? The capital gains on an SGB investment depend on the original subscription price and the redemption value.

According to a Ministry of Finance release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on 8 May 2020, the issue price of SGB 2020-21 Series II was ₹4,590 per gram for investors who subscribed through offline modes.

Investors who applied online and made payments via digital modes received a ₹50 per gram discount, bringing the purchase price to ₹4,540 per gram.

At the premature redemption price of ₹13,345 per gram, the gains would be as follows:

Particulars Offline subscription Online subscription Purchase price per gram ₹ 4,590 ₹ 4,540 Premature redemption price per gram ₹ 13,345 ₹ 13,345 Capital gain per gram ₹ 8,755 ₹ 8,805 Capital gain (%) 190.74% 193.94% *Actual gains can vary

An investor who subscribed through offline mode would earn a price appreciation of ₹8,755 per gram, translating into a gain of approximately 191% over the original investment. For online subscribers, the gain would amount to ₹8,805 per gram or 194%.

How much interest did investors earn from SGB 2020-21 Series II? Apart from potential gains arising from gold price movements, SGBs also offer fixed interest income. These bonds carry an interest rate of 2.5% per annum on their nominal value, payable semi-annually. The final interest instalment is paid along with the principal amount on maturity.

For SGB 2020-21 Series II, the annual interest works out to ₹114.75 per gram for offline subscribers, based on the original issue price of ₹4,590 per gram.

For instance, an investor who purchased 10 grams of these bonds for ₹45,900 would have received ₹1,147.50 in annual interest. Assuming the investor held the bonds from 19 May 2020 until 19 November 2026, the estimated interest income over six and a half years would amount to ₹7,458.75.

Actual interest receipts would depend on the payment schedule and holding period.