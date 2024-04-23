RBI announces premature redemption price for Sovereign Gold Bonds. Here is how it is calculated
The RBI has announced the early redemption price for Sovereign Gold Bonds issued in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Understanding the calculation method, which involves the average of the last three business days' closing prices of 999 purity gold, is crucial for investors.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the early redemption price for Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) from the 2017-18 Series IV and 2018-19 Series II tranches, due on April 23. The announcement aligns with the terms stated in the Government of India notifications on October 6, 2017, and October 8, 2018. These terms allow holders the option for early redemption after five years from the issue date, coinciding with the interest payment dates on these bonds.