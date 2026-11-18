The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the premature redemption price of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2020-21 Series VIII at ₹13,499 per gram. Investors holding this tranche became eligible to redeem their bonds today, 18 November.

SGBs provide investors an opportunity to invest in gold through a government-backed financial instrument. Their value is linked to the market price of gold, allowing investors to benefit from price appreciation without the risks and costs associated with storing physical gold.

According to the RBI press release issued on Tuesday, “Premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable. Accordingly, the next due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be on November 18, 2026.”

Investors holding the SGB 2020-21 Series VIII tranche became eligible for premature redemption, six years after its original issue date of 18 November 2020.

How is premature redemption price of SGB 2020-21 Series VIII determined? The redemption price of SGBs is linked to the prevailing market price of gold. The RBI calculates it as the simple average of the closing prices of 999-purity gold recorded over the three business days preceding redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

For the 18 November redemption, the RBI considered gold prices recorded on 13 November, 16 November and 17 November. Based on the average of these three closing prices, the central bank fixed the premature redemption price at ₹13,499 per gram.

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How much capital gain can investors make from SGB 2020-21 Series VIII? The capital gains from an SGB investment depend on its original issue price and the redemption price.

According to a Ministry of Finance release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on 6 November 2020, the original issue price of SGB 2020-21 Series VIII was ₹5,177 per gram for investors who subscribed through offline mode.

Investors who had applied online and made payments through digital modes received a ₹50 per gram discount, bringing their purchase price to ₹5,127 per gram.

For this tranche, the capital gains at the redemption price of ₹13,499 per gram would be as follows:

Particulars Offline subscription Online subscription Purchase price per gram ₹ 5,177 ₹ 5,127 Premature redemption price per gram ₹ 13,499 ₹ 13,499 Capital gain per gram ₹ 8,322 ₹ 8,372 Capital gain (%) 160.75% 163.29% *Actual gains can vary

An investor who subscribed offline would earn a price appreciation of ₹8,322 per gram, translating into a gain of around 160.75% over the original investment. For online subscribers, the gain would have been ₹8,372 per gram, or 163.29%.

How much interest did investors earn from this SGB series? SGBs also offer fixed interest income in addition to potential gains from changes in gold prices. These bonds carried a fixed interest rate of 2.5% per annum on their nominal value. Interest was paid semi-annually, with the final instalment paid along with the redemption proceeds at maturity.

For SGB 2020-21 Series VIII, the annual interest worked out to ₹129.43 per gram, based on the original issue price of ₹5,177 per gram.

For instance, an investor who purchased 10 grams of these bonds for ₹51,770 would have received annual interest of around ₹1,294.25. Over six full years, the estimated interest income would have amounted to ₹7,765.50.

This estimate assumes six full years of interest payments. The actual interest received would depend on the bond's payment schedule and the investor's holding period.