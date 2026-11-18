The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the premature redemption price of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2020-21 Series VIII at ₹13,499 per gram. Investors holding this tranche became eligible to redeem their bonds today, 18 November.
SGBs provide investors an opportunity to invest in gold through a government-backed financial instrument. Their value is linked to the market price of gold, allowing investors to benefit from price appreciation without the risks and costs associated with storing physical gold.
According to the RBI press release issued on Tuesday, “Premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable. Accordingly, the next due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be on November 18, 2026.”
Investors holding the SGB 2020-21 Series VIII tranche became eligible for premature redemption, six years after its original issue date of 18 November 2020.
The redemption price of SGBs is linked to the prevailing market price of gold. The RBI calculates it as the simple average of the closing prices of 999-purity gold recorded over the three business days preceding redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
For the 18 November redemption, the RBI considered gold prices recorded on 13 November, 16 November and 17 November. Based on the average of these three closing prices, the central bank fixed the premature redemption price at ₹13,499 per gram.
The capital gains from an SGB investment depend on its original issue price and the redemption price.
According to a Ministry of Finance release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on 6 November 2020, the original issue price of SGB 2020-21 Series VIII was ₹5,177 per gram for investors who subscribed through offline mode.
Investors who had applied online and made payments through digital modes received a ₹50 per gram discount, bringing their purchase price to ₹5,127 per gram.
For this tranche, the capital gains at the redemption price of ₹13,499 per gram would be as follows:
|Particulars
|Offline subscription
|Online subscription
|Purchase price per gram
|₹5,177
|₹5,127
|Premature redemption price per gram
|₹13,499
|₹13,499
|Capital gain per gram
|₹8,322
|₹8,372
|Capital gain (%)
|160.75%
|163.29%
*Actual gains can vary
An investor who subscribed offline would earn a price appreciation of ₹8,322 per gram, translating into a gain of around 160.75% over the original investment. For online subscribers, the gain would have been ₹8,372 per gram, or 163.29%.
SGBs also offer fixed interest income in addition to potential gains from changes in gold prices. These bonds carried a fixed interest rate of 2.5% per annum on their nominal value. Interest was paid semi-annually, with the final instalment paid along with the redemption proceeds at maturity.
For SGB 2020-21 Series VIII, the annual interest worked out to ₹129.43 per gram, based on the original issue price of ₹5,177 per gram.
For instance, an investor who purchased 10 grams of these bonds for ₹51,770 would have received annual interest of around ₹1,294.25. Over six full years, the estimated interest income would have amounted to ₹7,765.50.
This estimate assumes six full years of interest payments. The actual interest received would depend on the bond's payment schedule and the investor's holding period.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please consult a SEBI-registered adviser before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.