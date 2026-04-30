RBI updates auto-debit rules: Here's what changes for UPI, card payments

The Reserve Bank of India, in its ‘Digital Payments — E-mandate Framework, 2026’, announced updates to electronic auto-pay transactions via credit cards, debit cards, prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
In a release, it noted that the changes are in “public interest” and will be effective immediately for all payment system providers and participants when it comes to the processing of recurring and domestic or cross-border transactions using cards, PPIs (i.e., wallets), and UPI.
Notably, the central bank last week also proposed new rules for digital wallets and prepaid tools, including general-purpose PPI, gift PPI, transit PPI, and PPIs for non-resident Indians (NRIs), covering commonly used facilities such as mobile wallets and other prepaid tools.
Among other proposals, RBI's draft seeks to allow banks with permission to issue debit cards to issue PPIs after notifying the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS) in Mumbai.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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