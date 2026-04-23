For many Indians, trust in their bank is built over decades. But when that trust is leveraged to sell insurance products that may not suit a customer’s needs, the line between fiduciary advice and sales blurs.
Sales machine or advisory model? RBI’s reset for bank-led insurance
SummaryRBI’s draft rules seek to curb mis-selling in the bancassurance model through suitability checks and tighter oversight. Experts say sales may not fall, but scrutiny will rise.
For many Indians, trust in their bank is built over decades. But when that trust is leveraged to sell insurance products that may not suit a customer’s needs, the line between fiduciary advice and sales blurs.
About the Author
Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More