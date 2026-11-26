Gold prices influence your jewellery purchases and investment decisions, but the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) gold holdings also have a wider significance for the economy. They form part of India's foreign exchange reserves, helping the central bank diversify its assets and provide a buffer against global economic uncertainty.

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In the six months ended September 2026, the RBI shifted 60 tonnes of gold from overseas vaults to domestic storage, raising India's share to around 84%.

According to the RBI's Half-Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves: April–September 2026, international gold prices dropped from $4,721 per troy ounce in April to $4,319 in September, a decline of around 9%.

Rising US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar and expectations of tighter monetary policy weighed on prices, despite continued investor demand for gold as a safe-haven asset and for portfolio diversification.

Gold prices have remained under pressure since then, with international spot prices currently at $3,590 per troy ounce. For consumers and investors, RBI’s gold holdings offer an insight into how the central bank manages its reserves and diversifies its assets amid global economic uncertainty.

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Here is what you need to know.

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How much gold does RBI hold? According to the RBI report released on 25 November, the central bank held 880.52 metric tonnes of gold as of 30 September.

Of this:

740.13 tonnes are held in domestic vaults in India

140.39 tonnes are kept in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) At the end of March, the RBI held the same quantity of gold: 880.52 tonnes. However, 680.05 tonnes were stored domestically, 197.67 tonnes were held overseas and 2.80 tonnes were held as gold deposits.

Over the six-month period, the RBI shifted 60.08 tonnes of gold from overseas vaults to domestic storage, taking the share of its total gold holdings stored in India from approximately 77.2% at the end of March 2026 to 84.05% at the end of September 2026.

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Particulars End-March 2026 End-September 2026 Total gold holdings 880.52 tonnes 880.52 tonnes Gold held domestically 680.05 tonnes 740.13 tonnes Gold held overseas (Bank of England and BIS) 197.67 tonnes 140.39 tonnes Gold held as deposits 2.80 tonnes — Share of gold held domestically 77.2% 84.05% Share of gold in total forex reserves (value terms) 16.70% 14.38% Value of gold reserves $115.40 billion $106.08 billion *Source: RBI

What share does gold account for in India's forex reserves? Although the RBI's total gold holdings remained broadly unchanged, fluctuations in international gold prices affected their value. In absolute terms, gold reserves were valued at $115.40 billion in March and $106.08 billion in September.

The RBI's total foreign exchange reserves increased from $691.11 billion at the end of March to $737.78 billion at the end of September.

The share of gold in India's total foreign exchange reserves declined from 16.70% at the end of March to 14.38% at the end of September.

This means gold now accounted for a smaller proportion of the country's overall reserves, despite the central bank maintaining almost the same quantity of the precious metal.

What does RBI's gold strategy mean for you? The RBI's decision to move more gold to domestic vaults does not directly affect retail gold prices or change the cost of buying jewellery, coins or gold ETFs. However, its gold holdings remain an important part of India's foreign exchange reserves, helping diversify the country's reserve assets.

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For consumers and investors, gold prices will continue to depend on global market trends, currency movements, interest rates and geopolitical developments.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Make investment decisions based on your financial goals and risk appetite.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.