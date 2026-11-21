The new Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026, came into effect on 1 October. Under the revised framework, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a requirement for service exporters to submit an Export Declaration Form (EDF), declaring the full value of services exported within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised.
However, in an amendment dated 2 November 2026, RBI clarified that resident individuals do not need to file a separate EDF. They only need to provide the required payment details to their bank to receive the money. Other service exporters are also exempt from filing a separate EDF if the payment received is ₹10 lakh or less.
RBI has now released frequently asked questions (FAQs) on 20 October to clarify the applicability, filing requirements, and timelines under the new regulations. Here is what you need to know.
EDF filing is mandatory only for service exporters other than resident individuals when the value of each inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh or its equivalent in foreign currency.
Resident individuals are exempt. Their EDF is deemed submitted when they provide the necessary payment details to their authorised dealer (AD) bank for receiving and crediting the inward remittance.
This means resident individuals working as freelancers for overseas clients, content creators and YouTubers, or earning through platforms such as Google AdSense, do not need to file EDF.
No. Transactions initiated before 1 October 2026 will continue to follow the regulations applicable when they commenced. This also applies to service invoices raised before 1 October, even if payment is received later.
For software exports, non-individual exporters must file the EDF within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised. For other services, the deadline is within 30 days from the end of the invoice month or on or before receipt of payment.
For advance payments, the EDF must be filed within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised.
Yes. Authorised Dealer (AD) banks, through which exporters receive their foreign payments and submit the EDF, can extend the filing deadline if they are satisfied with the reasonableness of the exporter's request.
No. SOFTEX has been discontinued from 1 October. Non-individual software exporters in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) can file EDF with an AD bank or Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). SEZ exporters can file it with the Development Commissioner of their SEZ.
Yes. Non-individual service exporters receiving more than ₹10 lakh must submit EDF before the overseas income is credited to their bank account.
Under Regulation 19(4), AD banks must publish their trade-related policies and key features of their standard operating procedures (SOPs) on their websites.
RBI has discontinued EDF/GR (Guaranteed Remittance) waiver letters. Exporters must declare zero value in EDF where goods have no realizable value. Voluntary EDF or import invoice submissions can also be recorded by ADs in E/IDPMS (Export/Import Data Processing and Monitoring System).
For service imports, existing information requirements remain unchanged for resident individuals and transactions up to ₹10 lakh. ADs must report applicable inward and outward remittances in E/IDPMS.
The simplified reconciliation process applies only where the original goods bill or service invoice value is up to ₹10 lakh, not merely when the outstanding amount falls below that limit.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check with your bank for specific requirements.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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