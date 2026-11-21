The new Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026, came into effect on 1 October. Under the revised framework, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a requirement for service exporters to submit an Export Declaration Form (EDF), declaring the full value of services exported within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised.

However, in an amendment dated 2 November 2026, RBI clarified that resident individuals do not need to file a separate EDF. They only need to provide the required payment details to their bank to receive the money. Other service exporters are also exempt from filing a separate EDF if the payment received is ₹10 lakh or less.

RBI has now released frequently asked questions (FAQs) on 20 October to clarify the applicability, filing requirements, and timelines under the new regulations. Here is what you need to know.

Who needs to file an EDF for export of services? EDF filing is mandatory only for service exporters other than resident individuals when the value of each inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh or its equivalent in foreign currency.

Resident individuals are exempt. Their EDF is deemed submitted when they provide the necessary payment details to their authorised dealer (AD) bank for receiving and crediting the inward remittance.

This means resident individuals working as freelancers for overseas clients, content creators and YouTubers, or earning through platforms such as Google AdSense, do not need to file EDF.

Do the new rules apply to transactions initiated before 1 October? No. Transactions initiated before 1 October 2026 will continue to follow the regulations applicable when they commenced. This also applies to service invoices raised before 1 October, even if payment is received later.

What is the EDF filing deadline? For software exports, non-individual exporters must file the EDF within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised. For other services, the deadline is within 30 days from the end of the invoice month or on or before receipt of payment.

For advance payments, the EDF must be filed within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised.

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Can exporters get an extension? Yes. Authorised Dealer (AD) banks, through which exporters receive their foreign payments and submit the EDF, can extend the filing deadline if they are satisfied with the reasonableness of the exporter's request.

Is SOFTEX filing still mandatory for software exports? No. SOFTEX has been discontinued from 1 October. Non-individual software exporters in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) can file EDF with an AD bank or Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). SEZ exporters can file it with the Development Commissioner of their SEZ.

Does EDF need to be filed before receiving payment? Yes. Non-individual service exporters receiving more than ₹10 lakh must submit EDF before the overseas income is credited to their bank account.

Where can exporters check their bank's procedures? Under Regulation 19(4), AD banks must publish their trade-related policies and key features of their standard operating procedures (SOPs) on their websites.

What other changes has RBI clarified? RBI has discontinued EDF/GR (Guaranteed Remittance) waiver letters. Exporters must declare zero value in EDF where goods have no realizable value. Voluntary EDF or import invoice submissions can also be recorded by ADs in E/IDPMS (Export/Import Data Processing and Monitoring System).

For service imports, existing information requirements remain unchanged for resident individuals and transactions up to ₹10 lakh. ADs must report applicable inward and outward remittances in E/IDPMS.

The simplified reconciliation process applies only where the original goods bill or service invoice value is up to ₹10 lakh, not merely when the outstanding amount falls below that limit.