The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has brought 25 circulars governing debit, credit and prepaid card transactions under a single regulatory framework, replacing the need to refer to multiple instructions issued over the years.

The new Reserve Bank of India (Digital Payments – Card-based Transaction) Directions, 2026, issued on 27 November, consolidate existing requirements covering card security, authentication, tokenisation, storage of card details and merchant discount rates (MDR).

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For cardholders, the notification does not announce a new transaction limit, authentication requirement or card usage facility. Instead, it brings together the existing rules in one document, making the regulatory requirements easier to access.

The directions came into effect immediately on their date of issuance and apply to payment system providers and participants, including banks and non-bank entities.

What does the consolidated framework cover? The RBI has organised the existing instructions into five broad areas:

1. Card security and authentication: The framework retains requirements for EMV chip-based cards, PIN and biometric authentication at card acceptance infrastructure, and security measures for card transactions. It also incorporates the existing exemption from additional authentication for eligible contactless transactions of up to ₹5,000.

2. Card usage controls: The document brings together existing requirements for banks to provide customers with facilities to activate or deactivate different transaction channels, including online, international and contactless payments. Customers must also be able to modify transaction limits.

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3. Credit card network choice: Existing instructions requiring eligible credit card issuers to offer customers a choice of card networks are included in the consolidated directions. This provision does not apply to issuers with 10 lakh or fewer active cards or those operating their own authorised card networks.

4. Tokenisation: The framework incorporates existing requirements governing card tokenisation, including customer consent, security certification, transaction limits and the ability to deregister tokens. It also retains the restriction on merchants and other entities storing actual card details for online transactions.

5. Debit card merchant charges: The existing MDR ceilings for debit card transactions have also been incorporated.

For small merchants with annual turnover of up to ₹20 lakh, the MDR ceiling remains 0.40% for physical PoS and online card transactions and 0.30% for QR-based card acceptance. For other merchants, the respective ceilings remain 0.90% and 0.80%.

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Twenty-five earlier circulars repealed With the issuance of the new directions, 25 earlier RBI circulars covering card payments stand repealed. These include instructions issued between 2011 and 2024 on card security, authentication, tokenisation, restrictions on card data storage, MDR and credit card network arrangements.

However, approvals, actions and acknowledgements issued under the earlier circulars will continue to remain valid and will be treated as having been granted under the consolidated directions.

The RBI has issued the directions under Sections 18 and 10(2) of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.