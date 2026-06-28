The RBI just published a list of the tricks your bank plays on you

A regulator tends to ban what has already become visible in practice. So when the Reserve Bank of India uses a term like “confirm shaming” in a formal directive, it is often a sign that the behaviour is no longer marginal
The RBI’s new directions on how banks must advertise, market and sell financial products, issued this week, identify 11 such tactics in an annexure: the countdown timer designed less to sell than to prevent comparison, the pre-ticked box you overlook until it is too late, the cancellation option buried so deep that opting out becomes harder than opting in.
The document groups all 11 under a single imported label—dark patterns—a term coined by web designers for interfaces engineered to steer users rather than serve them. What makes them “dark” is that the manipulation is embedded in the design itself, so the path of least resistance reliably favours the seller.