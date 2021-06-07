RBI delivers a booster dose in policy review

Net-net, what is the takeaway? One, the accommodative stance not being time-bound, we can be rest assured that interest rates will remain benign for some time at least. For all the noise about inflation globally and in India, at least for the next few months, inflation will remain within manageable proportions. There is a positive base effect, which means last year at the same time, inflation was high, hence this year it will be that much lower on a relative basis. Crop production has been good and a normal monsoon has been predicted. In these trying times, when growth is a challenge, the RBI is justified in “looking through" inflation and keeping interest rates low. In this review, for FY22, the MPC has projected CPI inflation at 5.1%, which we can very much live with.