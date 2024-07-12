RBI allows Indians to open dollar accounts in Gift City. What this means for you
Summary
- If you are a student, a parent, or a frequent traveller, you can park the money in the Gift City account and remit it whenever you need. However, keep in mind that the money you remit will be subject to tax collected at source
The Reserve Bank of India has allowed resident Indians to open foreign currency accounts in Gift City (IFSC near Gandhinagar, Gujarat) for purposes permitted in the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Earlier, these accounts were limited to investing in securities in Gift City and education-related payments. This broader scope for remittances can be a game-changer for Indians. Here’s how.