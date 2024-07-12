Another use case is for employees of foreign MNCs who have Esops (employee stock ownership plan) or RSUs (restricted stock units) of the parent company situated outside India. They can remit the sale proceeds of such sock options to these foreign currency accounts. “Sale proceeds of ESOPs or RSUs can be transferred in, but if the money is not used to invest further, it has to be remitted back to India within 180 days. The FEMA guidelines apply here and the sale proceeds can’t be left in the account for over six months," said Jaiman Patel, tax partner, EY India.