RBI EDF form: Is export declaration mandatory for all service exporters, freelancers, YouTubers? Expert explains

The RBI released the amended Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026, on September 22, which came into effect on October 1, 2026.
According to the regulations, “an exporter of services shall furnish to the specified authority, a declaration in EDF specifying the amount representing the full export value of services, within 30 days from the end of month in which invoice for services has been raised.”
Exporters of services other than software are required to submit the EDF on or before the date they receive payment. The new rules have raised questions about who needs to file the Export Declaration Form (EDF), how the process works, and what charges banks can levy. Here’s what an expert has to say.
Rohan Sewani, Head of Operations & Customer Experience at Skydo, said the Export Declaration Form (EDF) is a declaration an exporter gives their bank. It lists the exports made and the money they expect to receive for them.
The bank uploads it to RBI’s Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS). The entry stays open against the exporter’s PAN until the payment comes in and the bank matches it.
Until now, export reporting under EDPMS was largely relevant to goods exports and certain software exports. From October 1, the requirement has expanded to a wider range of service exporters, including those providing software, consulting, marketing, design and other services to overseas clients, he added.
Sewani said the EDF must be submitted within 30 days from the end of the invoice month. The first submission deadline is 30 November 2026 for invoices raised during October.
Exporters can consolidate their monthly invoices into one EDF to simplify the process, although filing separate declarations for different invoices is also permitted.
Another important change is the time allowed to bring export proceeds into India. It has been shortened from 15 months to nine months, and from 18 months to 12 months for exports invoiced or settled in Indian rupees, effective 1 October. This realisation deadline is separate from the EDF filing deadline, he explained.
Sewani explained that service exporters required to file an EDF should follow these steps:
Sewani said the new EDF requirement covers a much wider range of service exporters. Large IT companies that previously filed SOFTEX forms have now moved to the EDF framework.
However, the RBI Governor’s clarification on October 7 indicated that individuals undertaking transactions of a personal nature would be exempt. Clarity on whether all freelancers qualify for this exemption is still awaited through the RBI’s FAQs.
“In practice, banks are currently applying this differently. Some have stopped asking individuals for an EDF, while others are still asking for it regardless of whether the exporter is a registered business,” he added.
Sewani said the RBI has not prescribed a fixed fee or cap for EDF filing. Under the 2026 export regulations, banks can charge for handling export transactions, but the charges must be reasonable and proportionate to the service provided.
Since some banks are charging per EDF, consolidating a month’s invoices into one declaration may help exporters keep costs down. If a charge appears excessive, exporters can raise the issue through the bank’s grievance redressal process and, if unresolved, approach the RBI Ombudsman, he added.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.