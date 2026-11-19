For India’s freelancers and new-age businesses, overseas clients offer an opportunity to take Indian expertise to a wider market. Whether it is a tutor teaching students abroad, a content creator earning from international platforms or a consultant advising foreign clients, a clear compliance framework can help these opportunities grow with greater confidence.
The new RBI trade framework, effective from 1 October 2026, prompted questions about service-export reporting through the Export Declaration Form (EDF) for freelancers and new-age businesses. To address them, the RBI Governor and Deputy Governor provided oral clarifications on 7 October during a press conference, followed by a formal notification on 2 November, effective retrospectively from 1 October 2026. The Foreign Exchange Dealers’ Association of India (FEDAI) has also issued implementation clarifications for authorized dealer banks.