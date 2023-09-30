RBI extends deadline to exchange ₹2,000 notes till October 7; check details
According to RBI's statement, while the deposit or exchange at bank branches will now be stopped after October 7, customers can continue exchange these notes at the 19 RBI issue offices up to a limit of ₹20,000 at a time.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the last day to exchange and deposit ₹2,000 notes till October 7, 2023. "As the period specified for the withdrawal process has come to an end, and based on a review, it has been decided to extend the current arrangement for deposit / exchange of ₹2000 banknotes until October 07, 2023," the RBI said in a press release on Saturday, September 30. The earlier deadline for returning ₹2,000 notes was set to expire today.