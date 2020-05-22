RBI extends loan moratorium till August, but weigh the cost of delaying EMIs

Once the moratorium period get over, the interest accrued during the period will get added to the principal outstanding and, hence, increase the overall loan amount. For instance, suppose you have an outstanding home loan of ₹30 lakh and the current interest rate is of 8.5% per annum. If you plan to avail the moratorium and skip paying your EMI for the next three months—June to August—the interest for these three months will come to approximately ₹63,750, which will get added to your original outstanding principal of ₹30 lakh and interest will be charged on it throughout the remaining tenure of the loan.