RBI extends moratorium on credit card dues to 31 August: Five things to know

1) If you opt for the moratorium on your credit card bill, you will not be required to pay anything for the six-month period, not even the minimum due amount, and the bank won’t charge any late payment fees. However, banks will continue to levy interest as usual on the outstanding amount. In addition to this, if you make a fresh purchase during this period, the interest will start accruing immediately. At the end of it, you will end up with a hefty payment in the way of interest on your outstanding bill, so it might not be a good idea to opt for the moratorium for your credit card.