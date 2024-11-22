RBI flags gold loan irregularities; lenders may shift to EMIs, term loans amid regulatory pressure: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has flagged serious issues in the disbursement of gold loans, urging lenders to reform repayment practices. Banks and NBFCs are now exploring EMI-based models to address regulatory concerns.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 10:11 AM IST
RBI flags gold loan irregularities; lenders may shift to EMIs, term loans amid regulatory pressure: Report
RBI flags gold loan irregularities; lenders may shift to EMIs, term loans amid regulatory pressure: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified significant gaps in gold loan disbursement practices, prompting major changes in the sector. Lenders are now shifting from traditional bullet repayment options to monthly Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) and term loans to address regulatory concerns, as per a report by Times of India.

On September 30, the RBI reported irregularities in lending against gold ornaments and jewellery. These included gaps in loan sourcing, valuation procedures, monitoring of end-use funds, auction transparency, and compliance with Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio norms. The central bank also criticised the practice of partial payments and loan rollovers, warning of potential delinquencies, the report added.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

A senior banking official stated, “The regulator’s diktat is clear; it wants lenders to examine borrowers’ repayment capacities and not rely solely on collateral," as quoted by TOI.

Current structure

Currently, gold loans largely follow the bullet repayment model, where borrowers repay the entire principal and interest at the loan’s end. Alternatively, partial payments are accepted during the tenure. However, the RBI is pushing for immediate EMI-based repayment options to reduce risks, per the report.

Also Read | Former Zomato engineer defends CEO Deepinder Goyal amid job posting controversy

The gold loan sector has seen tremendous growth recently, driven by high gold prices and limited access to unsecured credit. According to Crisil, bank-issued retail loans against gold grew by 37 per cent between April and August 2024. NBFCs focused on gold loans reported an 11 per cent increase in assets under management in Q1 FY25, as per the report.

Also Read | IMD predicts dense fog, heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Prakash Agarwal, a partner at Gefion Capital, cautioned, “A potential correction in gold prices could pose risks, as declining collateral values may lead to refinancing challenges and strain repayment capacity," as quoted by TOI.

Also Read | RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

As of September 30, gold-backed loans by banks reached 1.4 lakh crore, marking a 51 per cent year-on-year growth. However, with the RBI tightening regulations, experts believe growth may moderate as lenders focus on stronger risk controls, the report added.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceRBI flags gold loan irregularities; lenders may shift to EMIs, term loans amid regulatory pressure: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    480.00
    11:06 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    3.85 (0.81%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,121.25
    11:06 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    6.55 (0.59%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.15
    11:06 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    0.9 (0.64%)

    Tata Power share price

    411.15
    11:06 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.7 (0.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    252.40
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    4.3 (1.73%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    692.25
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    11.7 (1.72%)

    Coforge share price

    8,288.00
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    77.75 (0.95%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.30
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.5 (-0.71%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    225.20
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -12.2 (-5.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    80.10
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.06 (-4.82%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    664.25
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -33.45 (-4.79%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,511.90
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -71.1 (-4.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    Praj Industries share price

    735.00
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    59.1 (8.74%)

    Raymond share price

    1,523.90
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    97.4 (6.83%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    154.05
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    9 (6.2%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    888.90
    11:03 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    43.5 (5.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.