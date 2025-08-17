Can RBI’s floating-rate bond improve your debt returns?
Jash Kriplani 4 min read 17 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Summary
The bond offers an 8.05% interest rate and sovereign backing, but cannot be traded or sold on any exchange.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
With fixed deposit (FD) rates softening after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent rate cuts, debt investors are left with few ways to optimise returns without compromising on safety.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story