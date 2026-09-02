RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds: Want to buy offline? Know where to apply, documents, interest and tax rules

RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds can appeal to investors looking for a government-backed fixed-income investment, but choosing the offline route means consumers need to know where to apply, what information to keep ready and how the investment will be recorded.

The process is straightforward in principle, but practical issues such as branch-level familiarity, payment realisation and taxation can affect the experience and the return an investor ultimately earns.

“Offline is not a workaround here. It is the original route, and for a large part of the buyer base for this bond, it is still the primary one,” said Anooj Mehta, partner at 1 Finance.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, said consumers should ensure that they use an authorised receiving office and provide accurate KYC and bank details because these details are important for receiving interest and redemption proceeds.

How can consumers buy RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds offline? RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds can be purchased through authorised receiving offices, including specified banks and Stock Holding Corporation of India. Consumers opting for the offline route need to complete the prescribed application and provide the required KYC details.

Mehta said consumers should specifically ask for the application for Floating Rate Savings Bonds 2020 (Taxable). The prescribed application is Form B, rather than a bank's regular investment form. The investment amount is in multiples of ₹1,000.

Nomination is handled separately through Form C, Mehta said. Consumers should have the nominee's name, date of birth, address and relationship ready. If the nominee is a minor, details of the person appointed on the minor's behalf are also required.

Payment can be made through the modes permitted by the receiving office. RBI's guidelines provide for cash, cheque, demand draft or an electronic mode accepted by the receiving office. Cash payment is capped at ₹20,000.

One detail consumers should watch is the date on which the payment is realised. “Your date of issue is the date the cheque realises, not the date you handed over the form,” Mehta said.

This becomes particularly relevant around the six-monthly interest-rate reset. A cheque submitted before the end of June but realised in July could therefore have a different issue date than the investor expected. The issue date also determines when the seven-year maturity period ends.

Once processed, the investment is held electronically in a Bond Ledger Account, or BLA. The investor receives a Certificate of Holding as evidence of the investment.

Can consumers buy the bonds without a bank account? Consumers do not necessarily need an existing savings account with the bank through which the bonds are purchased. Shetty said the important requirements are meeting the KYC requirements and providing valid bank details for receiving interest and redemption proceeds.

“The bond is held separately in a Bond Ledger Account, so you can invest even if you do not have an existing banking relationship with that bank,” Shetty said.

However, the practical experience can vary between receiving offices. Mehta said non-customers may face additional KYC requirements and, in some cases, may be asked to open an account or approach another branch.

Consumers should therefore confirm the procedure with the receiving office before making a visit.

Mehta said Stock Holding Corporation can be an alternative for consumers who do not have a banking relationship with an authorised institution. The RBI Retail Direct platform also allows subscription to the bonds, although that is an online route.

What documents should consumers keep ready? Consumers should keep their PAN, identity and address proof and bank-account details ready. Mehta recommends carrying Aadhaar or another officially valid address document, a recent photograph and a cancelled cheque for the account into which interest is to be credited.

Shetty cautioned that there may not be one identical document checklist for every investor or receiving office. “What is most important is that the information you provide, particularly your identity, address and bank details, is accurate and consistent,” he said.

Consumers should also have nominee details ready before reaching the branch. Senior citizens should keep age proof available because premature encashment is subject to age-based eligibility and lock-in conditions.

Branch-level familiarity can also be an issue. “The single biggest one is that the branch does not know the product,” Mehta said, noting that consumers may encounter staff who have limited experience processing these applications.

Another consideration is servicing after purchase. Mehta said investors who later change cities may find servicing matters such as bank-account changes, nomination changes or premature encashment linked to the issuing branch.

The bonds also do not have a cumulative interest option. Interest is paid periodically rather than being automatically reinvested.

How is the interest taxed and what is the post-tax return? Interest from Floating Rate Savings Bonds is fully taxable at the applicable tax rate. Shetty said the interest does not qualify for a Section 80C deduction and that TDS applies under the prevailing tax rules.

“This means the return you earn after tax may be lower than the stated interest rate,” he said. Consumers should therefore compare the post-tax return with other fixed-income investments instead of looking only at the headline interest rate.

Mehta said TDS applies when interest crosses ₹10,000 in a financial year, with 10% where PAN is available and a higher rate where it is not. Investors whose income is below the applicable taxable limit can submit the relevant declaration to avoid TDS, subject to the applicable conditions.

Senior citizens should also be careful about assuming that higher TDS thresholds available for certain bank and post-office deposits apply to these bonds.

Using an illustrative 8.05% coupon, Mehta estimates that an investor with no tax liability would retain the full 8.05%, while the return would be roughly 6.4% for an investor in the 20% tax band and around 5.5% for someone in the highest slab, before applicable cess and other factors.

The bonds have a seven-year tenure, while premature encashment is available only to eligible investors subject to prescribed conditions.