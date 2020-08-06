RBI gives a longer rope to households

One, forbearance on personal loans. If you have an EMI to pay and you either lost your job or had a business loss, RBI has announced a relief plan for you. If you have paid all your EMIs till 31 March 2020 and are still classified as “standard" and not in “default", you are eligible for this restructuring. Different kinds of loans are eligible for this restructuring, including home, vehicle, gadget, personal, credit card, education and home improvement. The agreement between the lender and borrower must be made before 31 December 2020.