RBI gives final approval to PayU for online payment aggregator

PayU has announced that it has received the final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, reported NewsVoir.
"We are grateful to the RBI for granting us the opportunity to be a responsible contributor to India's payments ecosystem. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to building a resilient, compliant, inclusive, and innovation-driven institution—one that serves merchants of all sizes and contributes meaningfully to the Digital India vision of the RBI and the Government. We sincerely thank our partners, merchants, employees, customers, and all other stakeholders for their continued trust and support,” said a PayU Spokesperson.
This online payment service provider runs businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and offers solutions to meet the digital payment requirements of the Indian market. PayU India companies aim to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers (e-commerce brands, banks and consumers) through technology solutions.
PayU Payments provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150 online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more.
It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.