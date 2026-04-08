RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%: What it means for home loan borrowers and EMIs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, marking its second consecutive pause. While this may seem routine, the context is far from ordinary.

Amid volatility in global crude oil prices and rising uncertainty, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, the central bank has opted for a cautious, wait-and-watch approach.

What changes for home loan borrowers?

For home loan borrowers, the decision offers clarity and stability. Those with repo-linked loans continue to benefit from earlier rate cuts in 2025, with no immediate increase in EMIs. This stability is significant at a time when inflation trends remain unpredictable.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, said the pause reflects a shift in context rather than continuity. “This is not a routine pause,” he noted, pointing to supply-side shocks driven by the West Asia conflict and a sharp rise in crude oil prices. The Monetary Policy Committee’s unanimous decision, he added, signals a deliberate choice to wait before acting in either direction.

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He further highlighted the tangible gains for borrowers. “Home loan borrowers on repo-linked products are already benefiting from the 125 basis points of rate cuts since early 2025. On a ₹50 lakh, 20-year loan, that translates to an EMI saving of around ₹3,050 per month and a lifetime interest saving of ₹7.34 lakh. For a ₹75 lakh loan, the monthly saving is approximately ₹5,800, with total interest savings of ₹13.94 lakh. A rate hold keeps these gains intact,” he said. He also advised borrowers on MCLR-linked loans to consider switching to repo-linked products, and those paying significantly above current rates to explore refinancing.

Echoing similar views, Atul Monga, CEO and co-founder of BASIC Home Loan, said the RBI’s decision aligns with expectations and reflects a balanced, confidence-driven approach. With inflation moderating but global risks persisting, he said, the pause allows the central bank to assess the full impact of earlier policy actions.

On inflation, Monga noted that holding rates steady helps anchor expectations without risking a premature easing cycle that could reignite price pressures. “The RBI is maintaining a balance between supporting growth and controlling inflation,” he said.

From a broader economic perspective, policy stability supports consumption and private investment—both key drivers of growth. Predictable interest rates also provide businesses with better visibility for long-term financial planning, he said.

Monga added that in the home loan segment, unchanged rates mean continued stability in lending rates, especially for floating-rate borrowers. This is crucial for both first-time buyers and existing homeowners, as it preserves affordability and supports housing demand.

5 factors home loan borrowers should consider before applying for a new home loan

Loan benchmark type: Have a clear understanding of how home loans and associated charges, such as processing fees, hidden charges, etc., impact your overall expenses. Proceed with repo-linked loans to benefit from faster transmission of rate changes Acknowledge long-term implications of interest rates: Carefully compare home loan rates across leading digital platforms to gain clarity. Before proceeding, consider the best possible rates as per your convenience and long-term targets. EMI affordability: Stable rates can ensure predictable EMIs, helping achieve clarity in planning monthly home loan EMIs and yearly expenses. You should plan accordingly, after proper due diligence and professional guidance. Economic outlook and implications: While you plan for your home loan, give proper attention to global trends, macroeconomic changes, and any new developments in the US-Iran war, as these factors can directly influence future rate movements. Long-term savings potential: Carefully evaluate total interest savings over the total home loan tenure. Don’t focus just on the monthly EMIs . Try to consider the broader picture and a holistic view of the real estate market before locking in your home loan.

In conclusion, given the current environment, it is prudent to consult a financial advisor before committing to a home loan. Factors such as your financial health, credit score, existing liabilities, and long-term goals should guide your decision, one that can significantly shape your financial future.