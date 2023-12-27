RBI introduces new forex scheme to make transactions easier. Details here
In order to enhance the ease of doing business, RBI has proposed to introduce a new category of money changers (under the scheme namely Forex Correspondents Scheme). These money changers may conduct money changing business through any agency model via Category-I and Category-II authorised dealers
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently set the ball rolling for the licensing framework for authorised persons under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). In other words, a new set of rules are being drafted to give permission to authorised persons to become money changers.