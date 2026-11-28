You may be charged an additional amount plus applicable taxes every time you withdraw cash from an ATM after exhausting your monthly free transaction limit. However, do you know when you exhaust this limit and when additional charges apply?

To make these rules clearer and bring consistency to cash withdrawal transactions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the Reserve Bank of India (Cash Withdrawal Transactions through Automated Teller Machines and Point of Sale Terminals) Directions, 2026.

The consolidated Master Direction brings together instructions issued through 17 earlier RBI circulars. The new rules are effective from 27 November 2026 and apply to authorised payment system providers and system participants, including banks and payment service providers.

Here are six key things ATM and PoS users need to know.

You get five free transactions at your own bank's ATMs Savings account holders are entitled to five free transactions every month at their own bank's ATMs. This limit includes both financial transactions, such as cash withdrawals, and non-financial transactions, such as balance enquiries.

At other banks' ATMs, customers are entitled to three free transactions per month in metro centres and five in non-metro centres. If you use ATMs in both metro and non-metro locations, the total free transaction limit remains capped at five per month.

Metro centres include Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. All other locations are classified as non-metro centres.

Banks must alert customers about free ATM transactions Once you exhaust your monthly free ATM transaction limit, your bank may charge you for subsequent transactions. However, the RBI has capped the maximum customer charge at ₹23 per transaction, plus applicable taxes.

Banks must now put in place a suitable mechanism to caution, advise or alert customers about the number of free transactions they have already used during the month and the charges that may apply to subsequent transactions.

ATM cash withdrawals at other banks are capped at ₹ 10,000 per transaction Under the new Directions, cash withdrawals at other banks' ATMs are subject to a maximum limit of ₹10,000 per transaction.

Customers should also check their own bank's applicable withdrawal limits.

Failed ATM transactions cannot attract charges If an ATM transaction fails due to technical reasons, such as hardware or software issues, communication failures, or non-availability of currency notes, it will not be counted as a valid transaction.

Similarly, transactions declined due to reasons directly or wholly attributable to the bank or service provider, including invalid PIN or validation issues, cannot be counted as valid transactions.

Banks cannot levy charges for such failed transactions. This means customers should not lose their free transaction entitlement or pay an additional fee for failures attributable to the bank or service provider.

Banks must display ATM charges, withdrawal limits and complaint details The RBI has strengthened customer information and service requirements at ATMs. Banks must display notices in English, Hindi and the local language explaining the maximum cash withdrawal limit, number of free transactions and applicable customer charges.

ATM premises must also prominently display the ATM identification number, helpdesk or contact numbers, and the ATM-owning bank's toll-free customer care number. Customers must be informed that complaints should be lodged with the branches where their linked bank accounts are maintained.

Further, banks must display a message about cash non-availability before customers initiate a transaction. ATMs must also support EMV chip-and-PIN cards.

Also Read | Cyber fraud alert: RBI issues rules for debit holds on suspicious bank accounts

You can withdraw up to ₹ 2,000 per transaction at PoS terminals Apart from ATMs, customers can also withdraw cash at merchant establishments through eligible Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals. The facility is available through debit cards, full-KYC prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) issued by banks and non-bank PPI issuers in India, and UPI.

The maximum cash withdrawal limit is ₹2,000 per transaction, subject to an overall monthly limit of ₹10,000 across all locations (Tier 1 to Tier 6 centres). Any customer charge levied for such withdrawals cannot exceed 1% of the transaction amount.

Customers can use the cash withdrawal facility at eligible merchant establishments irrespective of whether they purchase any goods or services.