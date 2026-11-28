If you find that your bank account has been placed under a debit hold because of a suspicious transaction, you may soon have clearer timelines and a defined process to get the restriction reviewed.

The RBI, through its 27 November 2026 press release, issued amendment directions on ‘Suspected Money Mule Accounts to Prevent Cyber-enabled Financial Frauds’, covering commercial banks and other categories of banks.

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The amendments introduce a standard operating procedure (SOP) for dealing with highly suspicious transactions and accounts. The new framework seeks to prevent the further movement of suspected fraud proceeds while protecting genuine customers from unnecessary inconvenience.

The directions will come into effect from 1 July 2027, or an earlier date if a bank decides to implement the SOP sooner. Here are 7 key points bank customers need to know.

1. Banks can temporarily restrict debits from suspicious accounts Banks can place a debit hold on a suspected transaction amount or an entire bank account if they identify a highly suspicious transaction or account. A debit hold means no money can be withdrawn or transferred from the account or the specific amount placed on hold.

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RBI has defined a highly suspicious account as “a money mule account or a bank account used on one’s own behalf, knowingly or unknowingly, to receive, layer or transfer proceeds of an offence specified in the Schedule to the Act, or of a financial fraud, or transactions involving terrorist financing, where the bank in its assessment considers the account as highly suspicious requiring further actions such as placing a debit hold.”

However, not every account involving a suspicious transaction will automatically be classified as highly suspicious. The bank must have a high degree of suspicion and assess whether placing a debit hold is required.

2. Customers must be informed about the debit hold If a bank places a debit hold on your account or a particular transaction amount, it must promptly notify you.

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Where the bank has your registered mobile number or email address and can communicate digitally, it must send the notification promptly. Otherwise, it must notify you by the end of the next working day.

The notification must state the reason for the debit hold, the removal process, the concerned officer’s contact details, and the requirement to explain the transaction's genuineness.

3. You will get seven calendar days to explain the transaction Customers will have seven calendar days from the date of the debit hold to submit their explanation and supporting documents to the bank.

This gives genuine customers an opportunity to establish the legitimacy of their transactions before the matter is referred to the police.

4. Banks must review your explanation within seven days Once the bank receives your explanation, it must review it within seven calendar days. There are two possible outcomes:

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Debit hold removed: If the bank is satisfied with your explanation, it must remove the restriction.

Debit hold continued: If the bank is not satisfied, it must continue the hold and report the matter, along with reasons, to the jurisdictional police authority. If you do not submit an explanation within seven calendar days of being notified, the bank must continue the debit hold and report the matter to the jurisdictional police authority with reasons.

5. Action taken after customer account is referred to the police Once the bank reports the matter to the jurisdictional police authority, it must conduct enhanced due diligence (EDD) on the account.

The bank must also comply with any legally issued direction or instruction received from the jurisdictional police authority or another competent authority, including a court or tribunal empowered to issue directions concerning bank accounts.

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Such directions may require the bank to continue the debit hold. The bank must promptly inform the customer about the action taken.

6. Debit hold must be reviewed after 30 days One of the important provisions for customers concerns the timeline for continuing a debit hold after the matter has been referred to the police.

If the bank does not receive a legally valid direction specifically requiring the debit hold to continue within 30 calendar days from the date of reference to the authority, it must remove the hold on the 31st day, provided it is satisfied with the enhanced due diligence.

However, if the bank is not satisfied with the EDD, it can continue the debit hold. In such cases, the RBI's existing instructions on inoperative accounts under the Responsible Business Conduct Directions, 2025 will apply.

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7. Customers can approach designated nodal officers for complaints Banks must designate nodal officers at appropriate levels, such as regional, zonal or head offices, to coordinate matters and address complaints arising from the SOP. Their names, contact numbers, addresses and email IDs must be prominently displayed on the bank's website and at its branches.

Banks must acknowledge complaints and resolve them within 30 calendar days.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please contact your bank for the latest updates and further details.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.