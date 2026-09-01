RBI June 2026 bank credit data: Lending rate falls to 9.26%, women’s borrowing grows 19.7%; 5 key takeaways

Bank borrowing picked up pace in June, with overall credit growth rising to 16.5% from 9.9% a year earlier. At the same time, the weighted average lending rate on outstanding bank credit fell to 9.26% from 9.71%, while nearly two-thirds of outstanding loans carried interest rates below 9%, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest Quarterly Basic Statistical Return (BSR) report.
The data also shows some notable changes across individual borrowers and locations. Credit to female individual borrowers grew 19.7%, faster than overall bank credit, while personal-loan credit grew 12.7%. Credit growth was above 21% in rural, semi-urban and urban centres, compared with 13.1% in metropolitan centres.
The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on outstanding bank credit declined by 45 basis points to 9.26% in June 2026, from 9.71% a year earlier.
The share of outstanding bank credit carrying interest rates below 9% also increased to nearly two-thirds, compared with 54.1% in June 2025.
The 9.26% figure covers outstanding bank credit across scheduled commercial banks. It is not the average rate for a specific retail product such as a home loan, car loan or personal loan.
Credit to female individual borrowers increased 19.7% year-on-year in June 2026, compared with 12.9% a year earlier.
The growth was higher than the 16.5% increase in overall bank credit and the 15.2% growth in household-sector credit.
The BSR-1 separately reports credit to female individual borrowers and credit under the personal-loan category.
Credit under the personal-loan category grew 12.7% year-on-year in June 2026.
This was below the 16.5% growth in overall bank credit. Credit to the finance sector grew 22.4%, trade credit increased 18.1%, industrial credit rose 15.5% and agricultural credit grew 15.1%.
The RBI data covers credit across these different sectors and categories separately.
The pace of credit growth was above 21% in rural, semi-urban and urban centres.
Credit in rural areas grew 21.1%, compared with 12.8% a year earlier. Semi-urban credit grew 21.6%, up from 11.8%, while urban credit increased 21.4%, compared with 12.7% a year earlier.
In metropolitan centres, credit growth stood at 13.1%, compared with 8.2% a year earlier.
Working-capital loans grew 18% year-on-year in June 2026, compared with 13.4% a year earlier.
Term loans grew 15.4%, up from 8.3% a year earlier, and accounted for 64.1% of total outstanding bank credit.
Among bank groups, credit growth was 17.3% for public sector banks, 20.5% for private sector banks, 14.8% for foreign banks and 25.1% for small finance banks.
The June 2026 BSR-1 data covers changes in lending rates and credit growth across borrower categories, loan categories and population centres, providing a detailed snapshot of bank credit during the month.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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